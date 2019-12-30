SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha gets extension
Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sinha was on Monday given over one year extension as the Director of Special protection Group (SPG), mandated to guard the prime minister and former PMs, an order by the Personnel Ministry stated. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in deputation tenure of Sinha from March 19, 2020 to July 30, 2021, it added.
The central government has recently amended the SPG Act, 1988. As per the amended law, the SPG security cover will be provided only to the prime minister and to former PMs for a restricted period.
Sinha, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, has been working as the chief of the SPG since March 2016.
