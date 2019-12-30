States bound to enforce citizenship law: ASG

All states, including Punjab and West Bengal, are bound to implement provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain here on Monday. Talking to mediapersons, Jain said, "The CAA is a central act and all states, including Punjab and West Bengal, are bound to implement its provisions."

Also a member of the BJP's national executive and a former MP, Jain said the Union government had framed the CAA as per powers under Article 11 of the Constitution. He termed statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee politically motivated, saying they were legally and constitutionally bound to implement the Act in their states.

"The minorities in our country have been provided special rights under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution. What is wrong if the norms have been relaxed for providing Indian citizenship to the minorities persecuted on the basis of religion in neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he asked. PTI DJI RDK

