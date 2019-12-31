Shimla Police arrest 12 on charges of violation of norms and drinking in public places

12 people have been arrested on charges of violation of norms and drinking in public places in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, police said on Tuesday. The 12 were arrested under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

All those arrested were produced before the Magistrate here on Tuesday. The arrests have come at a time when Shimla has been witnessing an influx of tourists from across the country ahead of the New Year. (ANI)

