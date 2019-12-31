Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of April, 2019

Apr 1: New Delhi: The Centre on Monday extended the "disturbed area" tag under AFSPA for three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for six months more while withdrawing it partly from the state's three other districts bordering Assam. Apr 2: New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent a note verbale to Pakistan demanding the immediate release and repatriation of 10 Indian civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails who have already completed their sentence, sources said.

Apr 4: Mumbai: The release of "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the prime minister, has been pushed indefinitely, its producer Sandip Ssingh said on Thursday, a day before the film was scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country. Apr 5: New Delhi: Kanishak Kataria, a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, has topped the civil services final examination 2018, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Friday, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

Apr 6: New Delhi: Pakistan has opened one of its 11 air routes for west-bound flights from India and Air India has started using it, said a senior government official Saturday. Apr 9: New Delhi: JKLF chief Yasin Malik was Tuesday shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail after the NIA secured his production remand in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Apr 10: New Delhi: In a jolt to the Centre, the Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear petitions for a review of its verdict in the Rafale jet deal on the basis of 'leaked' secret documents by dismissing its preliminary objections. Apr 13: New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) France waived taxes worth 143.7 million euros to a French-registered telecom subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications in 2015, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of buying 36 Rafale jets, leading French newspaper Le Monde reported Saturday, giving a fresh twist to the deal in the middle of the Lok Sabha polls.

Apr 15: Balasore (Odisha): India Monday successfully test-fired its first indigenously designed and developed long-range sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' from a test range in Odisha. Apr 16: Mumbai/ New Delhi: Crisis continued to deepen at cash-starved Jet Airways Tuesday as the airline flew just five planes and the management made desperate attempts to garner emergency funds worth Rs 400 crore to stay afloat even as the lenders remained undecided on extending the lifeline.

Apr 17: New Delhi: Bringing its Hindutva plank to the fore, the BJP on Wednesday fielded Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal against Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh. Apr 18: New Delhi: The Election Commission Thursday said it has sought a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Sabarimala shrine and is examining another report on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against the PM.

Apr 19: Mainpuri: Ending their 24-year rivalry to take on the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav here on Friday and sought votes for him, saying he was a "real leader" of the backward communities "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed as "farzi" (fake). Apr 20: New Delhi: Allegations of sexual harassment have cropped up against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing on Saturday and assert that the charges by a former apex court staffer were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.

Apr 21: New Delhi: Eight former top police officers Sunday strongly condemned the "despicable" remark of BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur that her "curse" killed Hemant Karkare, and demanded those who laid down their lives for the country be respected. Apr 22: New Delhi: Two lawyers' bodies of the Supreme Court on Monday disapproved of the manner in which Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dealt with the sexual harassment allegations against him, calling it "procedural impropriety" and "violation" of procedures.

Apr 23: New Delhi: The Supreme Tuesday directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to Bilkis Bano who was gang raped during the 2002 riots in the state. Apr 24: New Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's lawyer wife Apoorva on charges of his murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive, a senior police official said.

Apr 25: New Delhi: Observing that the rich and powerful who think they can "remote control" it are playing with fire, the Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge Justice A K Patnaik to probe allegations of larger conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Apr 26: Mumbai: Under a new head after the forced exit of its promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank Friday reported a whopping Rs 1,506 crore net loss for the March quarter as against a profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the year-ago period as provisions soared over nine-times.

Apr 27: Chennai/New Delhi: A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal developed into cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Saturday, which will further intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", the IMD said. Apr 28: New Delhi: The ripple effect of the five-hour shutdown of Air India's check-in software, which occurred on Saturday morning, was still being felt as 137 flights were delayed on Sunday, the airline said.

Apr 29: New Delhi: Twenty-four students scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission into engineering colleges, the results of which were announced by the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday. Apr 30: New Delhi: Within hours of the announcement, Air India on Tuesday put on hold the appointment of senior official Arvind Kathpalia, whose flying licence was suspended in November last year, as regional director of northern region.

