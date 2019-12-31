Four militants arrested in Manipur

Four cadres of proscribed militant outfit -- Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) -- was on Tuesday arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said. All four of them -- identified as Amujao Meitei, Sadokpam Nongpoknganba, Khagenbam Athoi and Mayanglangbam Khoiraba -- are active members of the banned organisation, Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Soibam Ibomcha said.

"During preliminary questioning, the cadres revealed that they were trained for 45 days at a centre in Myanmar," the SP said, adding that more details would be available after further investigation. Official sources said the Manipur-based outfit has set up camps in the hilly terrains of the neighbouring country to avoid police glare.

