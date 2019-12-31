Ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition UDF support the resolution against CAA in Kerala assembly
Ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition UDF support the resolution against CAA in Kerala assembly, lone BJP member opposes it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Allegations of CPI(M) doublespeak on CAA false, says party
CPI(M) demands Bedi's removal for attending Babri demolition re-enactment
CPI(M) appeals to protesters to continue their agitation peacefully against new citizenship law
CPI(M) stages anti-CAA protest in Jammu, calls for immediate revocation of new law
'CPI(M),Cong carrying out misinformation campaign against CAA'