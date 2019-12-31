Left Menu
IMR reduced to 5.55 per cent in 2019 which stood at 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) that stood at 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure in 2014 has been reduced to 5.55 per cent in 2019.

  Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 31-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:02 IST
IMR reduced to 5.55 per cent in 2019 which stood at 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure: Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI).

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) that stood at 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure in 2014 has been reduced to 5.55 per cent in 2019. "The Infant Mortality Rate in the state was 7.62 per cent in 2014, 7.17 per cent in 2015, 6.66 per cent in 2016, 6 per cent in 2017 and 6.11 per cent in 2018. We have reduced it to 5.55 per cent in 2019. IMR was 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure and it has been brought down by the current Rajasthan government," Dr Sharma told ANI.

He also stressed on the need to create awareness in this regard and said, "There is a need for mass awareness regarding infant's care, especially anaemic child, underweight or premature baby. There is a need for awareness among the people that they should immediately seek clinical support in case their infant is weak or not well. It's extremely saddening even if one infant dies. In case there is any negligence in the reports (Kota infant death case), we won't spare that person". The minister further added that BJP in its tenure should have introduced a centralised oxygen system in every hospital, however, nothing of this sort was done.

"They (BJP) themselves did not do anything. The IMR during their term was much higher, whereas we have reduced IMR and Maternal Mortality Ratio. We are bringing in more facilities in the hospitals across the state. The government has focused majorly on the health sector," Dr Sharma stated that the state government's aim is to open medical colleges across 33 districts of Rajasthan and the government is working very systematically in this sector.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation appointed by party's president visited the J Lon hospital in Kota on Tuesday. BJP working President JP Nadda had on Monday appointed four women MPs to form a delegation which will investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan.The delegation consisting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will visit Kota tomorrow and prepare a report after reviewing the situation.

BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar have been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda. (ANI)

