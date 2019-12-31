Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somesh Kumar appointed new Telangana Chief Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:59 IST
Somesh Kumar appointed new Telangana Chief Secretary

The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds S K Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday.

Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023. "The state government has taken this decision as Somesh Kumar will have a long term to serve and it will offer stability," a CMO release said.

Somesh Kumars retirement would be coterminous with the end of the present term of TRS government in 2023. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Joshi as Advisor to the government on irrigation matters.

Joshi would serve as 'Irrigation Advisor' to the state government, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019