Somesh Kumar appointed new Telangana Chief Secretary

The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds S K Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday.

Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, will have a tenure up to December 31, 2023. "The state government has taken this decision as Somesh Kumar will have a long term to serve and it will offer stability," a CMO release said.

Somesh Kumars retirement would be coterminous with the end of the present term of TRS government in 2023. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Joshi as Advisor to the government on irrigation matters.

Joshi would serve as 'Irrigation Advisor' to the state government, the release added..

