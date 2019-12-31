Father of IIT-M student who committed suicide to move HC Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI): The father of an IIT Madras student, who last month committed suicide, on Tuesday said he would move the Madras High Court over grievances related to his daughter's death. A day after the CBI took over probe in the student Fathima's death, Abdul Latheef appeared before the probe officials here.

Later speaking to reporters here, he alleged negligence on the part of local police when they initially investigated his daughter's death. None was arrested and nothing was done by local police in the case, he alleged, adding he would put down in a petition all his grievances on his daughter's death and move the Madras High Court.

Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Fathima was a first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras. Her body was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, police had said.

The case was initially probed by police and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch. Later, the investigation was transferred to the CBI after Fathima's parents, along with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 5 at Delhi.

The Special Crime Branch of the agency's unit here re-registered the FIR of the local police on December 27 and took over the investigation on Monday..

