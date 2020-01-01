Cooking gas price hike BJP's new year gift to people, Congress to stage protest: Chopra

The Congress's Delhi unit slammed the Centre over the increase in price of cooking gas and said it was the BJP's "new year gift" to the people. The BJP government at the Centre has been an "utter failure" in controlling prices of essential commodities, alleged Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

"Modi government should immediately withdraw the hike of Rs 19 in the price of cooking gas cylinder, which is BJP's gift to the people on New Year's Day," Chopra said. Oil companies raised the price of non-subsidised cooking gas by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates.

The price of non-subsidised LPG was raised to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously. Chopra said the Delhi unit will stage a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry in Shastri Bhawan.

