Left Menu
Development News Edition

India organises training programme for Afghan civil registration authority officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:16 IST
India organises training programme for Afghan civil registration authority officials
UIDAI Image Credit: ANI

As part of capacity-building efforts in Afghanistan, India has organized a training program for Afghan civil registration officials who also visited the UIDAI premises to study the Aadhaar initiative. The program for the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority, organized by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was conducted from December 23-30, 2019, followed by a field visit to Chandigarh, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The program elements included the study of the system of registration of citizen's births and deaths, vital statistics, and indicators system and Aadhaar, the statement. The participants were also given hands-on experience with a live demonstration of the software and the processes of registration of birth and deaths, and explained the methodology of census enumeration, it said.

Earlier, from November 13-17, 2019, a capacity building program was organized for officials from National Statistics and Information Authority, Afghanistan by Foreigner Regional Registration Offices, New Delhi to help streamline their immigration procedures. India remains of the most popular development and capacity building partner in Afghanistan and has a wide array of training and scholarship programs for Afghans including under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC), the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

Paris, Jan 2 AFP France will not extradite Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.If Mr Ghos...

Nepal SC asks govt to furnish country's historical map relating to Kalapani border issue

Nepals Supreme Court has sought within 15 days the countrys original map exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816 after a petition sought the apex courts intervention to secure the Nepali territory. A single be...

Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

HIGHLIGHTStudents boycotted class rooms, JNU exempted minimum attendance requirement.Students boycotted exams and locked premises, JNU made it fully online.Question papers were emailed and students were asked to submit pictures of answer sh...

Turkish police detain four pilots over Ghosn's escape -NTV

Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.Ghosn, one of the worlds best-k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020