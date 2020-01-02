India organises training programme for Afghan civil registration authority officials

As part of capacity-building efforts in Afghanistan, India has organized a training program for Afghan civil registration officials who also visited the UIDAI premises to study the Aadhaar initiative. The program for the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority, organized by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was conducted from December 23-30, 2019, followed by a field visit to Chandigarh, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The program elements included the study of the system of registration of citizen's births and deaths, vital statistics, and indicators system and Aadhaar, the statement. The participants were also given hands-on experience with a live demonstration of the software and the processes of registration of birth and deaths, and explained the methodology of census enumeration, it said.

Earlier, from November 13-17, 2019, a capacity building program was organized for officials from National Statistics and Information Authority, Afghanistan by Foreigner Regional Registration Offices, New Delhi to help streamline their immigration procedures. India remains of the most popular development and capacity building partner in Afghanistan and has a wide array of training and scholarship programs for Afghans including under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC), the statement said.

