PTM meeting: Vardhan hits back, says he doesn't need certificate from Sisodia

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:52 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:52 IST
PTM meeting: Vardhan hits back, says he doesn't need certificate from Sisodia

"Don't need a certificate from Manish Sisodia", Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said after the Delhi deputy chief minister remarked that the BJP leader should be "ashamed" for trying to "cancel a parent-teacher meeting" in Delhi government schools. According to reports, Vardhan has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over a parent-teacher meeting scheduled in Delhi government schools on January 4.

The Union Health Minister also said that forwarding people's representations to the authorities concerned was his responsibility. "We believe in working sincerely and do not need the certificate of Sisodia. I have been an education minister in Delhi and the education sector knows me well," he said.

Training guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Vardhan further said it has already become "frustrated as it knows the fate it will suffer in the coming times and more such statements will come from its leaders over the next one month". He clarified that the teachers associations' of Delhi government schools had met him at his residence on Wednesday and gave him a copy of a representation which they had submitted to the Delhi L-G expressing concern over the parent-teacher meeting scheduled on January 4 when schools in most northern states have been closed due to the cold weather.

They are seeking postponement of the meeting in view of the health hazards that the children are likely to suffer due to severe cold weather, Vardhan said. "I forwarded their representation to LG requesting him to look into the matter and take appropriate action. This is nothing new. I send all the requests that come to me to the authorities concerned and I have been doing this for the last 25 years.

"Forwarding representations of people to the right quarters is my responsibility," he said. While interacting with reporters earlier in the day, Sisodia had said, "Harsh Vardhan ji, how did you get the courage to write a letter to the LG to cancel parent-teacher meeting of Delhi government schools. You should be ashamed."

He also said the meeting will take place and the Aam Aadmi Party would not let the BJP cancel it. "You (BJP) think you can stop it (parent-teacher meeting). It is the decision of the education department of the Delhi government; you would not be able to stop it. The basic character of the BJP, which is against education, gets shown again and again," Sisodia said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too took to Twitter to express his dismay over the issue. "Why do these people want to cancel PTM? In PTM, parents get an opportunity to discuss their children's progress with teachers. Many parents wait for PTM eagerly. PTM will be on time. I will also go to one of the schools tomorrow to get parents' feedback," he tweeted in Hindi.

