China chooses DIAL as exclusive cargo transshipment centre in India

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive cargo transshipment centre in India by China.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-01-2020 20:03 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 19:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive cargo transshipment center in India by China. According to an official release, as per this significant development, Chinese cargo to the central Asian countries is now being routed through Delhi Airport's newly launched world-class Transshipment Excellence Centre (TEC).

"An Air Asia X (D7) freighter, carrying garment and accessories, brought the consignment from Beijing to Delhi for onward delivery to Ukraine in the last week of 2019. This was the first instance of international-to-international movement of China's cargo via Delhi Airport," it read. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuria expressed happiness over the development and said that Delhi has emerged as a cargo hub for businesses in North India and neighboring countries.

"This new movement of international transshipment cargo connecting China to Ukraine via Delhi Airport will give a significant impetus to the air cargo and regional logistics sectors," he said. "TEC not only provides new momentum to the efficient movement of transshipment air cargo through the secure channel but also contributes significantly to promoting Delhi Airport as Air Cargo Hub of the region and an Air Cargo Gateway to the World," Jaipuria said.

DIAL has also developed Airport Cargo Logistics Centre (ACLC), an on-airport warehousing facility, to handle all types of cargo including textile, retail, electronics, perishable, pharma, project cargo, and livestock.

