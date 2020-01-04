Bengaluru: Congress files complaint against MLA Somashekar Reddy for threatening minority community

A Congress delegation on Saturday filed a complaint with the police against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G Somashekar Reddy over his "We are 80 per cent, you are 18 per cent" remark. On Friday, the BJP MLA had apparently threatened the Muslim community against participating in anti-CAA protests, saying that opposing the new Citizenship Act will not be good for them and they will have to face serious repercussions.

"Let me caution those who are protesting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). We are 80 per cent and you (Muslims) are 18 per cent. Imagine what will happen if we take charge," MLA Reddy had told a gathering in Karnataka on Friday. "Beware of the majority when you live in this country. This is our country. If you want to live here, you will have to, like the Australian Prime Minister said, follow the country's traditions," Reddy had added. He further stated, "So, I warn you that CAA and NRC have been made by Modi and Amit Shah. If you go against these, it won't be good."

Earlier, Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya reportedly called CAA opposers as "puncturewalas". The nation has been witnessing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically stated that the NRC was never discussed. (ANI)

