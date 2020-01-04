NC condemns mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
The National Conference on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, describing it as "most reprehensible".
"Pakistan government should take cognizance of such incidents and occurrences and ensure the safety, security, and dignity of minorities across the country in terms of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Liaqat Ali Khan agreement," NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said in a statement here.
Rana said the National Conference has always stood for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Buddhist unity and would always nurture the high values of secularism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Liaqat Ali Khan
- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
- Sikh
- Buddhist
ALSO READ
U.S. to resume military training program for Pakistan - State Dept
Pakistan Bar Council condemns DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf
Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh
Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare
Pakistan and the Citizenship Amendment Act