NC condemns mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

The National Conference on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, describing it as "most reprehensible".

"Pakistan government should take cognizance of such incidents and occurrences and ensure the safety, security, and dignity of minorities across the country in terms of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Liaqat Ali Khan agreement," NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said in a statement here.

Rana said the National Conference has always stood for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Buddhist unity and would always nurture the high values of secularism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.