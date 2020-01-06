JNU violence: Students protest against BJP-ABVP in Aurangabad

Students on Monday linked arms and formed a human chain in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to protest against violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. The human chain started from the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the university campus and extended till the administrative building, an official said.

Protesters shouted slogans against the ruling BJP, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is accused of being behind the violence, and other Sangh Parivar outfits, he said. The protesting students belonged to Congress' NSUI, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Republican Vidyarthi Sena.

Meanwhile, Inspector Sachin Sanap said the protest did not have permission from authorities and the students have been warned about it..

