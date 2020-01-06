Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave prevails in north India; snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal, U'Khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:40 IST
Cold wave prevails in north India; snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal, U'Khand

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of north India on Monday with fresh bouts of snowfall occurring at many places in the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In the national capital, the minimum temperature rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.

However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three-four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance, they said. The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi, it said. In Kashmir, Srinagar and other places received first snowfall of 2020 on Monday as the night temperature across the valley improved due to the fresh downpour.

"Light to moderate snowfall occurred across Kashmir, including Srinagar city, since early morning," an official of the MeT department said. However, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport were going on as per schedule, an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

The fresh snowfall has resulted in light temperature going up in the valley, the MeT department official said. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius last night, he said.

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, officials said. The highway has been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall across the Jawahar tunnel and fresh landslides at Digdool, they said.

In Uttarakhand, fresh snowfall occurred in the high altitude areas while bone-chilling winds coupled with intermittent showers swept the plains. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers received a fresh spell of snow Monday morning even as it rained in the lower areas.

Gangotri, Yamunotri, Harsil, Har Ki Doon in Uttarkashi district also received fresh snowfall. Intermittent rain lashed Dehradun through the day as the state capital recorded a minimum of 3.8 degree Celsius. Pantnagar recorded a minimum of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and New Tehri 3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Himachal Pradesh, higher reaches received fresh snowfall while several areas in the plains and low hills were lashed by rains. As a result, the maximum temperatures across the hill-state dropped 6 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Bharmaur received fresh snowfall, he said. Bharmaur got 5 cm snowfall, followed by Gondla, Kufri and Keylong (3 cm each), Kalpa (2.2 cm), Shimla (2.1 cm) and Udaipur (1 cm),

Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said. At minus 9 degrees Celsius, Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kangra at 13.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana after overnight rains lashed various parts of the two states. The minimum temperatures, however, rose several notches above the normal in these states following the downpour.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius and 10.7 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above the normal, a meteorological department official said. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 2 mm, 2.4 mm and 0.5 mm rainfall respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani registered their respective lows at 7.8 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius, 9.8 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal. Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded the minimum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees above the normal. The city also witnessed a trace of rainfall.

In Rajasthan, cold weather prevailed with Dabok recording the minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Kota recorded a low of 9.0 degrees Celsius while Jodhpur a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry and cold in Uttar Pradesh with some parts of the state witnessing dense fog in the morning, the MeT office said. Thundershowers are very likely to lash most parts of the state on Tuesday, it said.

On Monday, dense to very dense fog engulfed isolated places over western districts while shallow to moderate fog occurred at places over eastern Uttar Pradesh. At 6 degrees Celsius, Najibabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state, the MeT office said.

In eastern India, the Himalayan town of Darjeeling in West Bengal shivered at near-freezing temperatures on Monday, while the mercury stayed below 10 degrees Celsius in other parts of the state. Kolkata recorded the minimum temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Fraction of exporters could have misused GST refund facility, not all: FIEO

Apex exporters body FIEO on Monday said all traders should not be looked from same prism for GST fraud cases as there could be a fraction who might have misused the facility. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad K...

Russia says election of new parliament leader in Venezuela was democratic

Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday the election of a new parliament leader in Venezuela as a result of a democratic procedure.Venezuelas socialist government installed a new head of Congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposit...

Concor incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

State-owned Container Corporation of India Concor on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm Last Mile Logistics. The arm will handle freight terminals and logistic requirements.CONCOR has incorporated on January 06, 2020, a whol...

IIMA students, activists hold protest against violence in JNU

Over 100 people, including college students, activists and citizens, held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad IIMA campus here on Monday to condemn the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020