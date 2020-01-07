Left Menu
ABVP, left-wing students in Rohtak trade blames over JNU violence

The impact of violence in the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday spread to other parts of the country with the left and right-wing student organisations blaming each other for the attack. A similar situation ensued in Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University on Monday with both wings getting into a heated debate on Monday.

  ANI
  • |
  Rohtak (Haryana)
  • |
  Updated: 07-01-2020 05:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 05:41 IST
Visual of protest carried out by ABVP students in Rohtak's Maharishi Dayanand University on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The impact of violence in the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday spread to other parts of the country with the left and right-wing student organisations blaming each other for the attack. A similar situation ensued in Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University on Monday with both wings getting into a heated debate on Monday. Students of ABVP had first carried out a protest and burnt an effigy, symbolising Communism, on gate number 2 of the university and blamed the left-wing parties for the violence in JNU campus. This was followed by a march by the left-wing students who blamed ABVP and the Centre for the attacks in JNU.

Members of both the parties, raised slogans targeting each other and a heated argument ensued, however, the police intervened at the right time before the situation could worsen. Talking to reporters on Monday, ABVP's Sunny Nara said, "We demand an unprejudiced investigation in the attack on JNU campus. Many of our students were injured in the attacks against which we are demonstrating here today."

Student leaders from the left-wing parties, however, alleged that the ABVP's demonstrations proved that they wanted to disturb the peace of other universities too. "While we are protesting against the attack on JNU campus, the ABVP's protest proves that they want to disturb peace and harmony in other universities too. Our demonstrations will continue against any attempt to silence the youth of the country," Lokesh, a student leader told reporters.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)

