Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi to meet those who were arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the town.

According to Congress sources, Gandhi will meet BHU students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

She will also visit Guleria ghat and Ram ghat in the temple town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.