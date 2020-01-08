HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL95 JK-ENVOYS-VISIT 16 envoys from Latin American, African countries to visit J-K on Thursday

New Delhi: Sixteen envoys will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday where they will meet civil society members and will be briefed on the security situation in the Union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL59 JK-ARMY-CHINA Northern Army commander on China visit, meets PLA's ground forces' commander

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces' commander Gen Han Weiguo and discussed issues having strategic ramifications and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the sensitive borders, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

DEL1 UP-NIRBHAYA-HANGMAN Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts; will bring 'great relief' to me: Meerut hangman

Meerut (UP): Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society.

DEL26 RAIL-PRIVATE-NITI AYOG Niti Ayog's draft for pvt trains: 15-minute head start, max speed of 160kmph, own guard, crew

New Delhi: Private trains running on a particular route will have a head start of 15 minutes on other trains running on the same route, a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph and also their own guards and crew, says a draft proposal mooted by Niti Ayog as it finalises the contours of bringing in private players for train operations in the country.

DES33 UP-JNU-IIT-PROTEST IIT-Kanpur students hold protest on campus against JNU violence

Kanpur: Students of IIT-Kanpur on Wednesday organised a 'Nukkad Sabha' on the campus to express solidarity with their JNU counterparts who were attacked by a masked mob early this week, Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

DES32 UP-STUDENT-SUICIDE 21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP): A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused.

DES12 UP-WOMAN-EXORCISM Over 100 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, 2 others

Bareilly (UP): Jan 8 (PTI) Over 100 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law.

DES49 RJ-PILOT-PADUKONE More people will watch it now: Pilot on 'Chhapaak' boycott call

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the call to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak" after the Bollywood actor visited the JNU to express solidarity after a mob rampaged the university.

DES53 RJ-POLICE STATION-ATTACK Rajasthan police nab key accused in gangster Papla escape case

Jaipur: Months after notorious gangster Papla Gurjar was freed from police custody in Rajasthan's Alwar district in a dramatic manner, police on Wednesday nabbed the key accused who had planned the daring escape.

DES43 RJ-RAPE Class 10 dropout held hostage, raped for 2 months by Facebook friend

Kota (Raj): A class 10 dropout was allegedly held hostage, raped and harassed for two months by her Facebook friend in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Wednesday.

DES24 PB-CITIZENSHIP-AMARINDER BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for asserting that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship law at any cost and said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for its stubbornness".

NRG22 PB-LD STRIKE Nationwide strike call evokes partial response in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: A day-long nationwide strike call, given by the central trade unions against the government's "anti-people" policies, on Wednesday evoked partial response in Punjab and Haryana.

DES14 HP-ROADS-SNOWFALL People advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as over 250 roads blocked in HP due to heavy snowfall

Shimla: Authorities on Wednesday advised people not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali as over 250 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall.

