Woman walking near rail track with earphones on hit by train
A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station, railway police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township here in Maharashtra, was heading to a college where she was studying, an official said.
"She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalyan
- Maharashtra
- Lok Udyan
- Sanglewadi
ALSO READ
Entry, exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro closed; No trains to halt
Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station closed in view of protests
Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station closed in view of protests, reopened
Entry, exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed
Fire at SPG reception area at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg 'very much under control now': Prime Minister's Office.