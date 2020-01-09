Left Menu
Woman walking near rail track with earphones on hit by train

  PTI
  • |
  Thane
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-01-2020 09:45 IST
A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station, railway police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township here in Maharashtra, was heading to a college where she was studying, an official said.

"She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added..

