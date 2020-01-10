Left Menu
PM Modi speaks with French President Macron

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

Modi also conveyed new year greetings to Macron.

