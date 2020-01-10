PM Modi speaks with French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

Modi also conveyed new year greetings to Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.