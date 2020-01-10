Deepika-starrer 'Chhapaak' sees good occupany in theatres

Notwithstanding the call by a section of the BJP leadership to boycott 'Chhapaak' featuring Deepika Padukone, the film saw good occupancy in 79 theatres in Kolkata and its neighbourhood on the day of its release on Friday with no report of any protests from anywhere. After Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had given a call on Tuesday last for boycotting her movies, including 'Chhapaak' "for her support to the tukde tukde gang." In another statement, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Padukone by stating that she should have taken proper cognisance of violence in the JNU campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking", but he did not support the call to boycott the actress film.

'Chhapaak' was released in 79 theatres inclusive of multiplex and single screens in Kolkata and outskirts and there was good occupancy of seats during the total number of 324 shows in the theatres on Friday, a source in the film's city distributors office told PTI. "There is no report of any demonstration or untoward incident during the screening from anywhere," the source said.

"The film is enjoying good occupancy on an average across theatres during different shows," the source added. Besides being trolled following her visit to JNU, a large number of netizens had also hailed her move,appreciating the actress "silent solidarity" and launched #ISupportDeepika which was trending on twitter.

Another section of netizens shared the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak on the micro-blogging site..

