PM should understand were country is headed: Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not depend on his home minister to understand where the country is headed, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday. He was referring to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi in support of protesting students who were attacked by masked miscreants on January 5.

"Whatever is happening in the country is not good. Prime minister Modiji should give attention to this side. He should not only depend on the home ministry and home minister (Amit Shah). "He should think, he has a bigger responsibility than the home ministry," Gehlot told reporters here.

The prime minister needs to understand "in which direction the country is headed", he said, claiming that there was a fear in every section to speak out. Gehlot hoped that the prime minister will understand the situation and give some message to the country and its people.

The violence that happened in the JNU has never been seen before in the varsity's history, he claimed. The chief minister said the Rajasthan government will soon take a decision on making Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free in the state, after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

