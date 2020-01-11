Left Menu
West Bengal BJP protests in Kolkata over rising crime against women, posters seen with victim's name

The leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out a protest rally in Kolkata here against the "rising crime against women" and "worsening law and order situation" in the state.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee talking to ANI in Kolkata, WB on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out a protest rally in Kolkata here against the "rising crime against women" and "worsening law and order situation" in the state. However, during the rally, protesters seen carrying posters with the name of the 18-year-old Kumarganj rape and murder victim, who was raped and burned to death on January 5.

This is against the order of the Supreme Court, which had directed that the identity of the victims of rape and sexual assault should not be made public. "The police did not allow us to protest so we had to approach the High Court. We are protesting with the order of the High Court and will continue it until the victim gets justice," BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee told ANI.

She said that the entire country grieved and protested for the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder victim but there is no outburst in West Bengal. Referring to the deaths during an anti-citizenship amendment act protest in Mangaluru, another BJP leader at the protest said, "It is unfortunate that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sends delegation to other states but when a minor girl was raped and murder in West Bengal, no TMC leader has met the victims' family."

BJP leaders Raju Banerjee, Sanjay Singh and Debjit Sarkar also participated in the rally. (ANI)

