NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to West Bengal, to attend several programmes from 5 PM. He will also meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in evening. * Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane to address annual press conference in Delhi at 11:45 AM.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend various programmes in Gujarat beginning 10.30 am.

---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Congress Working Committee meeting, 3 PM.

----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* ABVP to hold a rally against Left violence on campus at 1 pm * Delhi Congress press conference at 3 pm

* St Stephen's College to launch Centre for Advanced Learning. Shashi Tharoor to deliver inaugural lecture at 4:30 pm.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

LEGAL BUREAU

* Delhi High Court to pronounce order on film Chhapak on plea by advocate Aparna Bhat

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHERN REGION

* Kannauj bus accident updates * Hundreds of Himachal Pradesh roads yet to be cleared four days after snowfall; water, power disruptions in Shimla

* Uttarakhand CM to launch young leaders conclave * Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Lucknow, joint event with UP CM

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

* Demolition process of illegal flats in kochi's Maradu starts

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Belur Math in Howrah at 7.50 pm.

* Protests planned across Kolkata against Prime Minister's visit. * Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address programmes of CII in Kolkata

* Union minister Giriraj Singh to attend pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Sambalpur, Odisha.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a Gujarat Police event in Gandhinagar at 10.30 am * Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to address an event and speak to the media in Mumbai 2 pm

* Union minister Smriti Irani to attend an event in Goa's Panaji at 3.30 pm * UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend a pro-CAA rally in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 1 pm.

