Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 09:59 IST
NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule For Saturday, Jan 11

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to West Bengal, to attend several programmes from 5 PM. He will also meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in evening. * Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane to address annual press conference in Delhi at 11:45 AM.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend various programmes in Gujarat beginning 10.30 am.

---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Congress Working Committee meeting, 3 PM.

----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* ABVP to hold a rally against Left violence on campus at 1 pm * Delhi Congress press conference at 3 pm

* St Stephen's College to launch Centre for Advanced Learning. Shashi Tharoor to deliver inaugural lecture at 4:30 pm.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

LEGAL BUREAU

* Delhi High Court to pronounce order on film Chhapak on plea by advocate Aparna Bhat

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHERN REGION

* Kannauj bus accident updates * Hundreds of Himachal Pradesh roads yet to be cleared four days after snowfall; water, power disruptions in Shimla

* Uttarakhand CM to launch young leaders conclave * Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Lucknow, joint event with UP CM

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

* Demolition process of illegal flats in kochi's Maradu starts

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Belur Math in Howrah at 7.50 pm.

* Protests planned across Kolkata against Prime Minister's visit. * Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address programmes of CII in Kolkata

* Union minister Giriraj Singh to attend pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Sambalpur, Odisha.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a Gujarat Police event in Gandhinagar at 10.30 am * Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to address an event and speak to the media in Mumbai 2 pm

* Union minister Smriti Irani to attend an event in Goa's Panaji at 3.30 pm * UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend a pro-CAA rally in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 1 pm.

PTI SMN SMN

SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Two Maradu residential apartments set to be demolished in gap of 5 minutes

Two out of four illegal residential apartments in Keralas Maradu are scheduled to be demolished in a gap of 5 minutes on Saturday. The 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats and the Alfa Serene complex with twin towers will...

Middleton leads Bucks to milestone win over Kings

Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 127-106 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for the Bucks. G...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Williams destroys Anismiova to set up Pegula showdown

Serena Williams showed no signs of sentiment as she clinically dispatched teenager Amanda Anismiova 6-1 6-1 in just 45 minutes on Saturday to advance to the Auckland Classic final against Jessica Pegula.Williams, who won the first of her 23...

7 countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears

United Nations, Jan 11 AP The United Nations says seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly, including Venezuela and Lebanon. UN spokesman Stephane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020