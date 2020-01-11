Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn's falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 16:58 IST
Oppn's falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the falsehood being spread by the opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has resulted in anarchy in the country. He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communists to show him any provision in the CAA, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

Maintaining that security was the Narendra Modi government's top priority, the minister said that when India conducted surgical strikes and air strikes, it became the third country after the US and Israel to do so. "The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country," he said.

His statements come in the wake of violent protests in parts of India over the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). "Persecuted minorities have to come to India to save themselves. However, the previous governments did not give any facilities to these migrants thinking that it would make others unhappy," he said at the inauguration of various projects of the Gujarat Police here.

"Rahulbaba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act," Shah said. "I urge the BJP workers to visit every household and bust the lies and misinformation being spread against the CAA.

Since there is no alternative to Modiji in politics at present, the opposition is resorting to falsehood," he added. "We have the power to make people understand the truth. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA," the BJP chief said.

He also claimed that there was no violence in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and not a single person has died there due to it. "Some leaders from the opposition had claimed in the Parliament that there will be bloodbath (if special status of Kashmir is revoked). Such statements are on record. But people gave a befitting reply to such leaders. Not a single person has died there ever since Article 370 was abrogated," he said.

Shah said that after Narendra Modi took charge as the country's PM, he brought a clear division between the foreign policy and the security policy, unlike in the past. "We told the world that we want peace with everybody, but if we are attacked, we will not tolerate it. Terrorist attacks were frequent in our country...But after Uri and Pulwama attacks, surgical strikes and air strikes made our intentions clear. India became the third country after the US and Israel to do it," Shah said.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on September 29, 2016. It came 10 days after a major terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Kashmir. In February last year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck a terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot area, days after the Pulwama terror attack. On the launch of various projects aimed at strengthening security in Gujarat, Shah said the ruling BJP has ended the previous system, wherein political leaders had a nexus with criminals.

He also urged the people of Gujarat not to forget the "lawlessness" of the previous (Congress) governments. "Atrocities on Dalits, curfew, scarcity of food in tribal areas have become a thing of the past in Gujarat today.

I urge the people to identify those behind spreading lies and misinformation," Shah said. Praising the Gujarat Home Department and the state police force for effectively tackling crime, he said the governments can make maximum use of technology to curb crimes.

Shah had earlier served as the minister of state for home in Gujarat when present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...

Man `assaults' resident doctor after son dies during treatment

A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. Pawan Patil 13, resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was u...

HC restrains 'Chhapaak' makers from screening film without credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer,&#160;who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is base...

Malta ruling party members vote to elect new leader and PM

Members of Maltas ruling Labour Party voted on Saturday to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Muscat is not di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020