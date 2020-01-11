Left Menu
Five iconic museums will be made of international standards: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that five iconic museums of the country, including Indian Museum of Kolkata, will be made of international standards.

  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that five iconic museums of the country, including Indian Museum of Kolkata, will be made of international standards. "It has been decided that five iconic museums of the country will be made of international standards. This project will start from the Indian Museum of Kolkata, one of the oldest museums in the world," Prime Minister said while attending a cultural programme at Old Currency Building here.

Modi said it is effort of the central government to put the "cultural potential of India in a new shape in front of the world so that India can become a big centre of heritage tourism in the world." "The renovation work to modernize the four iconic galleries of Kolkata, including Belvedere House, Old Currency Building, Victoria Memorial, has been completed. Our efforts are in the direction to convert Belvedere House into a Museum of the world."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event. (ANI)

