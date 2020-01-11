Patil chairs meet on Maha water issues, Pawar also present

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday discussed water issues in the state in a meeting also attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Top officials led by water resources principal secretary IS Chahal were present at the meeting held in YB Chavan Centre.

"We discussed how to divert water flowing to the west from Nashik to the east side. We want to provide additional water to Marathwada. Water issues in Nashik and Jalgaon district will also be resolved," Patil told reporters after the meeting. "I took information about the two inter state projects - Damanganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada link project," Pawar tweeted..

