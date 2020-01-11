Six dead in explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maha

At least six persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, police officials said. Boisar is over 100 km away from Mumbai.

The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, officials said. According to Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh, six persons died while seven were injured in the incident. Earlier, a local police officer had put the death toll at 8.

The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and windowpanes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, officials said. The under-construction plant building collapsed after the explosion.

The rescue operation was underway till late at night. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement from his office said.

The chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue operation himself, it added. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been called for rescue operations, officials said...

