Youth being misguided on Citizenship Amendment Act: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a section of the youth is being misguided about the Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that it will not take away anybody's citizenship. Modi also said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen.

"There are a lot of questions among the youth about the new citizenship law, and some are being misled by rumours around it... it is our duty to clear their doubts," the PM said during an address at Belur Math in Howrah district. "I want to make this clear again that the CAA is not about taking away anybody's citizenship, but about granting citizenship," he added.

Modi said that some people with political interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the new citizenship law. Lauding the youth for speaking against religious persecution of minorities, the prime minister said the energy of the country's young will form the basis of change in the 21st century.

The PM is on a two-day visit to the city.

