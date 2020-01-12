Modi congratulates Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on becoming Oman's new sultan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as the new sultan of Oman, saying New Delhi looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. "I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace," Modi tweeted.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said (65), was sworn in as the next sultan. He succeeds the late Sultan Qaboos as ruler of Oman. Qaboos had died last week. The prime minister noted that India has millennia old relations with Oman.

"We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership," he said.

