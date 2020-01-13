Kumarganj rape case: BJP women's wing demonstrate in city

After police denied them permission to take out a rally, activists of West Bengal BJP women's wing on Monday demonstrated in the city demanding maximum punishment for the perpetrators of the "gang-rape" and murder of a minor girl at Kumarganj in South Dinajpur district last week. As the BJP Mohila Morcha workers switched on flash light of their mobile phones during the start of the proposed rally, police objected to it saying they had not sought permission for any procession with candlelight forcing the protesters not to proceed further.

They then demonstrated before the party office for some time. "We had no intention to take out a rally with torches or candles. The flashlight on mobile phones was symbolic asking people to be aware of the rising atrocities against women in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal," Mohila Morcha office-bearer Sanghamitra Choudhury said later.

She said the rally, which was to be led by state BJP women's wing president Locket Chatterjee "in a peaceful manner", was slated to cover less than one kilometre of distance from the party office to Indian Airlines crossing along Chitta Ranjan Avenue. "But this government wants to crush any protest by the opposition. We will take out another rally soon," Choudhury said.

The BJP had on January 10 taken out a protest rally here after securing permission for the march through a court order in protest against "continuing incidents of rape in the state." The charred body of a teenager was recovered under a culvert at Kumarganj on January 5 and three persons were arrested following a complaint lodged by her family members. It was alleged that she was gang-raped and then burnt alive..

