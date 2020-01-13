Protest in Thane against book comparing Modi with king Shivaji
A lesser-known Maratha outfit onMonday staged a protest against a Delhi BJP leader's bookcomparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire
Members of the Sakal Maratha Samaaj shouted slogansdemanding ban on the book titled "Aaj Ke Shivaji: NarendraModi", written by Jay Bhagwan Goyal
Meanwhile, NCP minister Jitendra Awhad has demandedapology over the book, saying it has insulted Maharashtra.
