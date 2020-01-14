NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. BOM6 MP-INFANTS Six infants die on Jan 13-14 night in MP hospital Shahdol (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Six tribal infants died at a state-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on the intervening night of January 13 and 14, a senior official said on Tuesday.

BOM1 MH-BOOK-SENA Book comparing Modi to Shivaji height of sycophancy: Sena Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Tuesday dubbed the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji as "height of hypocrisy and sycophancy" and asserted that Modi is "not the king of India". BOM5 MH-FIRE Fire at BPCL plant in Mumbai; no casualty Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) plant in Mahul area of suburban Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

BOM7 MH-BOOK-LD UDAYANRAJE Udayanraje says none can be compared to Shivaji, slams Sena Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, who is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Tuesday said nobody in the world can be compared to the 17th century Maratha warrior king. BOM8 GA-POET-CONTROVERSY Goan poet claims his book rejected over 'obscene' words Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) Sahitya Akademi Award winner Neelba Khandekar has said the state-run Goa Konkani Academy has refused to buy and circulate his collection of poems, claiming it contains some "objectionable and obscene" words.

BOM12 CG-NAXALS-LD MURDER Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill former associate's brother (Eds: Adding details) Dantewada, Jan 14 (PTI) Naxals killed the younger brother of a former associate who is now working with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. PTI KRK KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.