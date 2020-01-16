Left Menu
BJP office in Bankura set ablaze, party blames TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set ablaze last night.

BJP office in Bankura set ablaze, party blames TMC
West Bengal: BJP office was set ablaze in Chandai Gram area [Photo/ANI].

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set ablaze last night. The party has alleged that Trinamool Congress is behind the incident.

No injury or loss of life has been reported so far. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

