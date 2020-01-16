BJP office in Bankura set ablaze, party blames TMC

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set ablaze last night. The party has alleged that Trinamool Congress is behind the incident.

No injury or loss of life has been reported so far. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

