Congress appoints Sake Ailjanath as new president for Andhra Pradesh
The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh Congress, replacing N Raghuveera Reddy. The party also appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress.
"Congress president has appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress," a statement from the party said. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, the statement further said.
