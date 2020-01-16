HP cabinet expansion after appointment of Nadda as BJP's national president: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the cabinet expansion would be held after the appointment of BJP's national working president J P Nadda as party's national president on January 20. He said the cabinet would be expanded after discussions with Nadda and former state minister Rajeev Bindal, who is likely to be appointed the BJP's state president on January 18.

The exercise is likely to fill two ministerial berths which have been lying vacant for the past several months. Anil Sharma, who was the power minister, had resigned from the cabinet in April following pressure from the ruling BJP.

Anil had refused to campaign for the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Ram Swaroop Sharma, as his (Anil's) son Aashray was contesting from the same seat on a Congress ticket. Kishan Kapoor, who was the civil supplies minister, resigned in May after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra.

Similarly, if a minister is appointed as new assembly speaker, one more ministerial berth will lie vacant. According to party sources, names of two ministers are being discussed for the post of assembly speaker.

