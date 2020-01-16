Ready to join probe in connection with JNU violence: ABVP member

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member Komal Sharma, who has been called for questioning by the Delhi Police in connection with the January 5 violence at the JNU campus here, wrote to the head of the investigating team on Thursday, saying she was ready to join the probe.

"It is being claimed in the media and social media that I am absconding, which is false, and so I write to you to join the investigation. I can join in for questioning either at the office of the National Commission for Women or at a place and time appropriate to you, which may be communicated to me through this mail.

"Me and my family are concerned about my security and ask you to ensure the same," she said in a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey.

