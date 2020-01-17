Maha: Luxury bus catches fire, no casualties

As many as 25 passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape when the vehicle caught fire near Ghodbunder check post here in the early hours of Friday, an official said. The incident took place at around 6.30 am on a luxury bus travelling from Gujarat to Thane city in Maharashtra, chief of disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

An autorickshaw driver noticed the blaze and alerted the driver, after which all 25 passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle, he said. Two fire engines from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation were pressed into service, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained..

