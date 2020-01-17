French institute to hold workshop on Pondy's local food system

The French Institute of Pondicherry is holding a four-day workshop, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of Puducherry government, on the 'local food system of Puducherry' from January 22. Helene Guetat from the 65-year-old French Institute and its research engineer Venkatasubramanian told newsmen here on Friday that the workshop to be held for the second successive year was aimed at discussing local food systems, food sovereignty, social and environmental justice and agro ecology transition.

Agriculture Minister of the union territory R Kamalakannan would inaugurate the workshop. Researchers, urban and rural citizens, farmers, food processors and urban consumers would participate in the debates to be held on the concept of 'city-region food systems on the first two days,' Guetat said.

There would be a site visit to organic farms at Koonichampet in Mannadipet commune panchayat here on January 24. Around 60 farmers are actively engaged in promoting organic farming in the union territory, it was said.

An 'organic food exhibition' would be inaugurated by the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam on January 25 on the open space adjacent to the French Institute here. The purpose of the food exhibition highlighting organic food is to generate awareness in changing practices.

Director of the French Institute Frederic Landy who was also present referred to the features of organic farming. PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.