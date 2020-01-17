Left Menu
Development News Edition

French institute to hold workshop on Pondy's local food system

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:47 IST
French institute to hold workshop on Pondy's local food system

The French Institute of Pondicherry is holding a four-day workshop, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of Puducherry government, on the 'local food system of Puducherry' from January 22. Helene Guetat from the 65-year-old French Institute and its research engineer Venkatasubramanian told newsmen here on Friday that the workshop to be held for the second successive year was aimed at discussing local food systems, food sovereignty, social and environmental justice and agro ecology transition.

Agriculture Minister of the union territory R Kamalakannan would inaugurate the workshop. Researchers, urban and rural citizens, farmers, food processors and urban consumers would participate in the debates to be held on the concept of 'city-region food systems on the first two days,' Guetat said.

There would be a site visit to organic farms at Koonichampet in Mannadipet commune panchayat here on January 24. Around 60 farmers are actively engaged in promoting organic farming in the union territory, it was said.

An 'organic food exhibition' would be inaugurated by the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam on January 25 on the open space adjacent to the French Institute here. The purpose of the food exhibition highlighting organic food is to generate awareness in changing practices.

Director of the French Institute Frederic Landy who was also present referred to the features of organic farming. PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds

A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds 1.31 million, making it the most expensive British coin ever. The coin was one of six prepared by the Royal Mint when Edward became king in 1...

UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

Lahore, Jan 17 AFP Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday re...

Special court likely to give verdict in 1981 Behmai massacre case

A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Saturday on the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village of Kanpur Dehat district, allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.We have much hope that the trial court is lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020