Development News Edition

Man arrested over obscene post about prime minister

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:34 IST
A man from Parbhani in Maharashtra has been arrested for posting an objectionable comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith an obscene picture on Facebook, the police said on Friday. Prashant Dambale (28), a poultry businessman and resident of Selu, over 500 km from here, was held on Thursday after he allegedly posted an objectionable comment about Modi alongwith a picture.

The post came to the notice of law enforcement agencies as the picture contained child pornography, said a police official. "The IP address was traced to Parbhani after which the police there was intimated and Dambale was arrested under section 67B of the Information Technology Act," the official said.

The section deals with "punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form"..

