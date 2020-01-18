Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Kharagpur researchers evolve AI-aided method to automate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 11:18 IST
IIT Kharagpur researchers evolve AI-aided method to automate

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have evolved an artificial intelligence-aided method to automate reading of legal judgements. A research team at the institute's Department of Computer Science and Engineering has developed two deep neural models to understand the rhetorical roles of sentences in a legal case judgement, an IIT KGP statement said here.

This could be unique in India where the country uses a Common Law system that prioritises the doctrine of legal precedence over statutory law and where legal documents are often written in an unstructured way, a member of the team said. "Taking 50 judgments from the Supreme Court of India, we have segmented these by first labelling sentences with the help of three senior law students from IIT Kharagpur's Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law," Saptarshi Ghosh, professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, who is leading the research team, said.

"We then performed extensive analysis of the human- assigned labels, and developed a high quality gold standard corpus to train the machine to carry out the task," Ghosh said. Unlike earlier attempts which required substantial human intervention, the neural methods used by professor Ghosh's team automatically learn the features, given there is sufficient amount of data which can be used across multiple legal domains, the statement said.

This artificial intelligence-powered method would enable automated understanding of the roles of sentences in a legal case judgement, which is important as it can help in several downstream tasks such as summarisation of legal judgements, legal search, case law analysis, and other functions. In countries such as USA, Britain, Japan, Singapore and Australia, artificial intelligence is being used to perform legal research, review documents during litigation and conduct due diligence, analyse contracts to determine whether they meet pre-determined criteria and to even predict case outcomes, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

Executive body members of the News Broadcasters Federation have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested that TV news channels be treated at par with the print media industry under GST regulations. Currently, GST on the print m...

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020