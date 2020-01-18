Rahul urges Sitharaman to look into high GST on cochlear implant accessories
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagging high GST on accessories used in "cochlear implants". Requesting the finance minister to look into the issue, he said while the cochlear implants attract a GST of five percent, the implant accessories which require periodical replacement are subject to GST ranging from 12 to 28 percent.
The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala said as per the 2011 census, reportedly over 1.26 million people in the country have hearing disabilities and a large number of them are from the poor and vulnerable backgrounds. Cochlear implants are assistive devices for people with hearing impairment and can greatly improve their ability to comprehend speech.
He said the issue was brought to his notice by a delegation of cochlear implants association.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- Wayanad
- Kerala
- Cochlear
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address 107th session of Indian Science Congress
Congress not notified ahead of Soleimani killing: senior US lawmaker
Savarkar's grandson seeks ban on controversial booklet, urges for case against Congress Seva Dal
BJP's Ashish Shelar requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban Congress Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar
Republicans praise Soleimani strike as Congress says wasn't warned