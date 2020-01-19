Body of medical student who died in Philippines reaches hometown in AP after 20 days

The body of Ponnapalli Jagadeesh, who died in a road accident in the Philippines nearly twenty days ago, reached his hometown Nandigama here on Sunday morning. Jagadeesh (22) went to Philippines to pursue a veterinary course at Virgen Milagrosa University in San Carlos.

On December 31, Jagadeesh was hit by a bus from behind while he was driving a motorcycle. He died on the spot. Putting an end to the wait of his parents and family members, his body reached Nandigama town. The whole village has been mourning Jagadeesh's tragic death. (ANI)

