Thousands of devotees throng Sai Baba temple despite shutdown in Shirdi

Despite the infinite shutdown in the town of Shirdi, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the Sai Baba Temple here to pay their respects to the spiritual master, stated Deepak Muglikar, CEO, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust.

  • Shirdi (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:17 IST
Deepak Muglikar, CEO, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, speaking at a press conference on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Despite the infinite shutdown in the town of Shirdi, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the Sai Baba Temple here to pay their respects to the spiritual master, stated Deepak Muglikar, CEO, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust. Speaking at a press conference, Muglikar said: "Thousands of devotees came to the temple to pay their respects to Sai Baba's 'samadhi' and statue. The 'Kakad Aarti' was also done, which saw the participation of more than 2,000 devotees. Approximately 30,000 to 32,000 people devotees have arrived so far."

He further said that several arrangements were made to ensure that the devotees do not experience any inconvenience such as drinking water, breakfast, lunch, accommodation, transportation and more. Regarding Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to hold a meeting regarding the Shirdi shutdown, Muglikar said: "A meeting was held between us and the villagers. I have conveyed the message of tomorrow's meeting to the respected authorities, and all documents will be submitted to the CM."

"There is a huge crowd in the Shirdi, especially during the weekend. Approximately 70,000-80,000 devotees visit the temple, and the number is increasing daily. Regarding the shutdown, I have given information to the CM office about the effect it had on Shirdi," added Muglikar. He further stated that excerpts from the book 'Sri Sai Charitra', which contains true life stories of Sai Baba, will be displayed on Monday.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the indefinite shutdown in Shirdi town over his alleged comments on Sai Baba's birthplace. This comes after Shirdi remained closed for an indefinite period from Sunday in the wake of Thackeray's decision to develop Pathri town in Parbhani district as Sai Baba's birthplace.

One of the most popular religious destinations in the country, Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi witnesses lakhs of devotees visiting the holy site every year. (ANI)

