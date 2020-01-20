No explanation can satisfy me, says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Monday that he was not satisfied with the explanation given by the chief secretary on the Left government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law without informing him. "No explanation can satisfy me", the Governor told reporters here this evening.

"My view is approval is needed. They have gone to the Supreme Court without informing me. That is an unlawful act. Not legally correct.

Hence it is neither a clash of egos or personal differences", he said. Chief Secretary Tom Jose met the Governor on Monday, a day after the latter sought a report from the Left government over moving the apex court against the Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

