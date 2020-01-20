1 killed in pool car-auto rickshaw collision near Kolkata
A person died and three others injured on Monday after a pool car had a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said. The incident happened in Sonarpur police station area near Kolkata, killing a passenger of the auto-rickshaw on the spot, they said.
The driver of the auto-rickshaw and two other passengers have been injured, police said, adding that they have been admitted to a hospital. Officials said a hunt is on for the pool car's driver who fled after the incident..
