Low intensity tremor felt in Palghar, no casualty

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude shook parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday morning, an official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

The tremor, with its epicenter at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka, was experienced at 10.38 am, a district disaster control cell official said. The place is located 103 km north of Mumbai.

Earlier, a tremor of 2.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area of Palghar last month. A number of tremors have hit Dahanu taluka since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

The district experienced about 60 tremors of various intensities since November 2018 in which two persons lost their lives, according to official figures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.