4, including cop, arrested for smuggling 18 rifles from Bengal

Four persons, including a police officer, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling out 18 seized firearms from the 'malkhana' of a police station in Jhargram district of West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday. Sub-inspector Tarapada Tudu, NVF volunteer Lakshmiram Rana and a father-son duo, who are local residents, were arrested for smuggling out 18 licensed single-shot and double-barrel rifles from Lalgarh police station's 'malkhana' (strong room), a senior officer said.

The incidents occurred during Tudu's tenure as the record keeper of the 'malkhana' between June last year and January 16, he said, adding that Rana was also posted there. The issue came to the notice on January 16 when SI Biswajit Panja was taking over charge from Tudu, who was transferred to Jamboni police station, the officer said.

The licensed firearms belonged to local residents who have either died, become old or are accused in cases because of which the rifles were seized, he said. The four accused have been produced before a Jhargram court on Tuesday which sent them to five days in police custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

